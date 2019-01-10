Severna Park High students bring science to Glendale Elementary

Severna Park High School seniors, Hunter Chadwick and Jake Cooley, along with four sophomores took over a Leadership project previously conducted as a part of the Leadership Institute. The Severna Park Leadership Institute allows students to make a difference within the community by creating and/or taking over a project in which get to lead and create on their own. By completing these projects, the students embody many qualities that they have learned throughout their journey in the institute.

This group of students visited Glendale Elementary School after school hours, as part of a science club that was offered to 15 students in the third grade. The team visited the school three times with science lesson plans and conducted three different hands-on experiments.

The goal of this project was to expose and promote the importance of being attentive in school and how important school is for students’ future. Dropout rates for students who come from low income homes are significantly higher than students who come from high income homes. By visiting the school, they engaged the students into understanding how interesting and fascinating science and other subjects can be if you listen and pay close attention in school.

