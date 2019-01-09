Reminder: Annapolis Maritime Museum lecture series begins tomorrow

Just a reminder that theand Park’s winter lecture series begins tomorrow evening with a talk about sharks and rays in theby Dr. John F. Morrissey.

Dr. Morrissey will discuss current information about the biology of sharks and their cartilaginous allies, the skates and rays of the Chesapeake Bay.

He will cover the diversity, anatomy and sensory systems, reproduction, feeding behavior, attacks on humans, and conservation issues relating to sharks, skates and rays and demonstrate how most “common knowledge” about sharks and rays is wrong.

The lectures are $10 per person; free for First Mate members and above.>Thursday January 10, 7 p.m.

Dr. John F. Morrissey

Sharks and Rays of the Chesapeake Bay: Proving “Common Knowledge” Wrong

$10 per person

Free for First Mate Members and above

Parking: There is free parking at Horn Point Marina, 105 Eastern Avenue, follow the signs.

And don’t forget, whether you are interested in history, continuing education, or handy with a hammer, there are a lot of great options for involvement with various levels of commitment.

* Winter Lecture Series – 8 weeks, Thursday Evenings; January – March

* Annual Spring Oyster Roast and Sock Burning – Saturday, March 23, 2019

* Summer Concert Series – 10 weeks, Thursday Evenings; June through August at the Museum Campus

* September Sunset Series – 4 weeks, Thursday Evenings; the month of September

* Boatyard Beach Bash – Saturday, September 14, 2019

* Docents/Tour Guides – Greet and provide tours to museum visitors, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

* Wooden Boat Crew – Help restore and repair wooden boat fleet; varies during the warmer months

* Gardening Team – maintain the plantings on the grounds of the Museum; varies during the warmer months

* Education Programs – Year-round opportunities to assist in educating local school children about the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay and the rich maritime heritage of the Annapolis area

* Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park Campus – landscaping projects, trail maintenance, general gardening; varies during the warmer months

* Coming Soon! Our 75-foot Skipjack, the Wilma Lee, will be ready for the water in the Spring! We are looking for crew, docents, maintenance, and experienced sailors!

* Excellent with Excel? Master of Microsoft? Administrative support is always appreciated!

* Love the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse? Volunteer as a docent or maintenance crew member to keep it open to the public!

No need to pre-register! Current volunteer leaders will be on hand to discuss all volunteer opportunities at this event.

If you would like to fill out our online volunteer profile, visit:

www.amaritime.org/support/volunteer

