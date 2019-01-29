Prisoner serving a rape sentence guilty of sending pornographic images to 15-year old

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Arthur Antonio Wiggins, 46, was found guilty of sex abuse of a minor by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury.

“Fending off the sexual advances of an adult is something no child should be forced to endure,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “This young woman displayed immense bravery in choosing to report these crimes. I encourage any victims of sexual abuse to place their trust in law enforcement and allow us to fight for justice of their behalf.”

Between December 5, 2014, and August 15, 2015, Wiggins sent letters to a 15-year-old victim containing pornographic images and handwritten statements detailing sexual acts he intended to perform on her.

Wiggins authored and mailed these letters while being incarcerated at the Maryland Correctional Institute in Jessup, Anne Arundel County. Wiggins was convicted in Baltimore City of participating in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old female in 1988, for which he served 28 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 17, 2019.

Judge Stacy W. McCormack presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Mary-Ann R. Burkhart prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

