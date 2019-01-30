PODCAST: New Year, New Beer, The Superbowl and a few choices for wings

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer. We have a huge distributer of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us. Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot! But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

This month, Lauren Hamilton joined us as always and brought along Bill Catron again and this time to talk Superbowl–Dan Valente.

This month, Lauren scores 5 out of 5 on the John approval scale with samples of Rogue’s Yellow Snow (my fave), Bold Rock Cider with Ginger and Tumeric, Victory’s Winter Cheers, Blue Point’s Shore Thing, and Goose Island’s Next Coast IPA. If I had to rank them.. Yellow Snow, Shore Thing, Winter Cheers, Next Coast. Bold Rock Cider has to be kept apart since cider is so far removed (in my mind) from beer!

Have a listen!

Links:

Come along on our beer journey!

