Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

PODCAST: New Year, New Beer, The Superbowl and a few choices for wings

| January 30, 2019
Rams Head

 

 

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer.  We have a huge distributer of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us.  Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot!  But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

This month, Lauren Hamilton joined us as always and brought along Bill Catron again and this time to talk Superbowl–Dan Valente.

This month, Lauren scores 5 out of 5 on the John approval scale with samples of Rogue’s Yellow Snow (my fave), Bold Rock Cider with Ginger and Tumeric, Victory’s Winter Cheers, Blue Point’s Shore Thing, and Goose Island’s Next Coast IPA. If I had to rank them.. Yellow Snow, Shore Thing, Winter Cheers, Next Coast. Bold Rock Cider has to be kept apart since cider is so far removed (in my mind) from beer!

Have a listen!

Links:

Come along on our beer journey!

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here