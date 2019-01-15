Paca House and Gardens receives Couple’s Choice Award by Wedding Wire

WeddingWire, Inc., a leading global online wedding marketplace, annually celebrates the top wedding professionals on WeddingWire across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. These distinguished vendors exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the five million monthly consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning services.

Historic Annapolis: Paca House and Garden received this esteemed award based on their outstanding experience working with real newlyweds. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, and these notable vendors all received prompt, reliable, and quality feedback.

“We are celebrating our 11th annual Couples’ Choice Awards, where we honor our vendors who help make millions of couples’ big day one to remember,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “Not only are these hard-working and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Historic Annapolis: William Paca House and Garden a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding planning. We congratulate everyone on this well-deserved achievement.”

Historic Annapolis: Paca House and Garden is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses in Annapolis on WeddingWire.com.

Fore more information about Historic Annapolis: Paca House & Garden, please visit us at annapolis.org or contact Historic Annapolis’s Director of Sales, Jody Dalton at [email protected] or 410.990.4538.

Category: Local News, NEWS