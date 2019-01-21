Open House at Wye River Upper School scheduled for Sunday

Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
| January 21, 2019
Wye River Upper School is hosting an Admissions Open House on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 1 pm – 3 pm on the School’s campus located at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD .

The evening will include the opportunity to speak to students and staff about the unique Wye River experience, along with the chance to tour the building. Wye River Upper School is a college prep high school offering an engaging, supportive and challenging curriculum for students with a variety of learning challenges including, but not limited to ADHD, dyslexia and anxiety.

Students who attend Wye River come from several Maryland counties including Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Dorchester, Caroline, and Kent. Transportation for students is available to and from Stevensville, Easton, and Chestertown.

For more information:

www.wyeriverupperschool.org

