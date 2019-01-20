Northern Anne Arundel Cultural Preservation Society announces Black History Month production

The Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society (NACPS) will commemorate Black History Month by presenting “Emancipation Continues: War & Peace”with two riveting performances. The first performance will be Sunday, February 3, 2019, at 2pm at St. John’s College in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium, 60 College Avenue in Annapolis. The second performance will be February 9, 2019 at 1pm at the Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD.​

During a present-day meeting of diverse members of a local community organization, including the local choir, a “battle” occurs to create an exciting show for Black History Month celebrating great African American entertainers, authors, artists, and speakers of the 1940’s and 1950’s. Throughout their meetings, the members of the organization provide examples of vocal and instrumental music, dance, poetry, prose, oratory and history of the period to determine works worthy of presentation to their audience. Due to the many differing attitudes and opinions, the audience is kept in suspense concerning whether the final production will ever actually occur. You are encouraged to come and step back in time, into the 1940’s and 1950’s and learn about the emergence of prolific African American speakers, authors, artists and entertainers who dared to challenge and express themselves through their collective creativity. Understand the beauty of entertainers like Nat King Cole and playwrights like Lorraine Hansberry.

For the past four years, the Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society has produced an original musical and theatrical production based upon historical figures and events. “Emancipation Continues: War & Peace” was written and directed by Dr. Vivian Gist Spencer, and the production will feature musical selections conducted by Ramocille Johnson. It will feature music by the Extensions of Faith Choir; dancing by dynamic dancers: and a cast of local community members.

Citizens of all ages are encouraged to attend this celebration of African American history and culture as part of the 2019 Black History Month artistic programming. The production is free of charge, but donations to NACPS are welcome.

Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society is an extension of the St. Mark United Methodist Church History Ministry spearheaded by the late Irene Butler Hebron. In 2005, Mrs. Hebron’s collection of documents and her passion for the history of African Americans in Northern Anne Arundel County provided the foundation for the creation of NACPS, a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization committed to capturing, preserving and sharing the story of African Americans within the history and culture of northern Anne Arundel County.

Please come out for this unique and uplifting theatrical and musical production on February 3rd and/or February 9th.

• For more information about the production, see: chesapeakearts.showare.com/eventcategory.

• For more information about the Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society, see: www.nacpsibh.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB