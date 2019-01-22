Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
No fooling, Jon Anderson of YES at Maryland Hall on April 1

| January 22, 2019
Rams Head Promotions announces Jon Anderson of YES at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Monday, April 1st. Tickets on sale now.

Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in progressive rock as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album ‘Fragile’ as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken”, “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band’s success.

Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group’s biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People”, “Roundabout”, and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”. In addition, Anderson had great success with a series of albums he did with Vangelis, and most recently released the critically-acclaimed solo album entitled ‘Survival and Other Stories’.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts |  Monday, April 1, 2019 | Doors: 7pm,  Show: 8pm

Tickets: Get them right here!

