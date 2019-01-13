New hotline to report sex abuse established by Attorney General Frosh

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his office has established a new telephone hotline for individuals to report child sex abuse.

Office of the Attorney General Child Sex Abuse Hotline: 410-576-6312

Victims of an abuser associated with a school or place of worship, or individuals who have knowledge of such abuse, can share this information by calling the hotline number above or by email to [email protected]. Callers may be asked, but are not required to submit, the following information: the caller’s name and contact information, name of abuser, where the abuse occurred, timeframe of the abuse, and any other details they would like to report. In some cases we may refer the information reported to our office to the local State’s Attorney where the abuse occurred.

