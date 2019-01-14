Navy names new Commandant for USNA

Capt. Thomas R. “TR” Buchanan, was recently selected to be the 88th Commandant of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. He is an alumnus of the Naval Academy Class of 1992.

The Naval Academy Commandant is similar to the Dean of Students at a civilian university, and is responsible for the day-to-day conduct, military training and professional development of more than 4,400 midshipmen. Buchanan will replace the current Commandant, Capt. Robert B. Chadwick, II, who will depart later this summer after a very successful two-year tour.

Buchanan currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Director of the Joint Staff.

“I am humbled and privileged to have been selected to serve as the next Commandant of Midshipmen,” said Buchanan. “The Naval Academy remains the naval service’s flagship institution charged with developing combat leaders for the Navy and the Marine Corps. I am blessed to have this opportunity to work with the extended Naval Academy family and to contribute, in a small but meaningful way, to the professionalism of the Brigade of Midshipmen. The leadership lessons learned at the Naval Academy prepares graduates for service as Naval Officers and as leaders of our country throughout the rest of their lives. It is my distinct honor to participate in their leadership experience.”

Buchanan has served in both attack and ballistic missile submarines including: USS ASHEVILLE (SSN 758) as a division officer, USS FLORIDA (SSBN 728) (Gold) as Engineer Officer, and USS NORFOLK (SSN 714) as Executive Officer, and commanded USS ALBANY (SSN 753) from October 2009 until December 2011. Buchanan also commanded Submarine Squadron TWENTY from March 2016 to August 2017 and was responsible for the training and certification of all operational Atlantic based Strategic Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs).

Ashore, Buchanan served on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations; on the Joint Staff; as Aide to the Director, Naval Reactors; and as a Special Assistant to Commander, US Joint Forces Command. He also served overseas as the Officer-in-charge and submarine operations officer for Commander, Task Force 54 Detachment Bahrain. From June 2014 to February 2016, he was the Lead Shipbuilding Program Analyst in the Programming Division (OPNAV N80).

Buchanan is honored to wear several Navy and Joint unit awards and is privileged to have been a part of three Battle Efficiency ‘E’ crews.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit: www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS