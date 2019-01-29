Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Mitchelle Stephenson to be named new Annapolis Public Information Officer

| January 29, 2019
Mayor Buckley is set to name Mitchelle Stephenson of Edgewater as the City’s new Public Information Officer. Stephenson will be replacing Susan O’Brien who left to work for Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot on January 4th.

Currently, Stephenson is the Director of Marketing for Measuring Success in Washington DC. Prior to that she worked with Waterkeepers of the Chesapeake and was Chief of Staff for Maryland State Senator Cheryl Kagan.

Additionally, she is a former Capital community columnist for South County, an Editor for the defunct Edgewater-Davidsonville Patch, and founder and Editor of a local community website, The South River Source.

In 2014, she ran for Delegate in District 30B as a Democrat and lost to Republican Seth Howard.

It is expected that Stephenson will begin with the City of Annapolis on February 4th

