Millersville man arrested after stealing vehicle in Annapolis

| January 14, 2019
Dustin Booze

Dustin Booze (Photo: Facebook)

On January 13th at 1215pm, Annapolis Police were called to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for a stolen vehicle.  The vehicle, a dark blue 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, MD reg. 6BG2082, was unlocked with the engine running and the key in the ignition. The victim reported that he was cleaning off his vehicle and shoveling snow when he noticed two men lingering and appearing to watch him from a distance. When the victim walked away from the vehicle he saw one of the men run up to the vehicle, get inside and drive away.

Officers located the other man and identified him as Dustin Booze, 29, of Millersville. There were no criminal charges against Booze; however, officers felt Booze might try and steal a vehicle himself, so an officer monitored his activity from afar in an unmarked vehicle.

At first Booze watched activity at a gas station and then he walked into an apartment complex on Ashton Ct. Booze walked behind a dumpster and then ran to a GMC Jimmy which had been left unlocked with the engine running and the key in the ignition. Booze drove off in the vehicle.

Officers in marked vehicles got behind the stolen GMC on Forest Dr and attempted to stop the vehicle. Booze did not stop for officers, so the officers turned off their emergency equipment and followed the vehicle, notifying surrounding police agencies of the vehicle’s location. On Interstate 97 northbound approaching the Maryland Route 32 split the GMC experienced mechanical problems and a cloud of smoke came from the vehicle. Booze pulled the vehicle off the roadway, came to a stop and was arrested. Booze was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and two other criminal charges. Booze is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

The other suspect is still at large.

