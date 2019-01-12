Maryland just made doing business a bit easier

The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) today announced that 2019 Annual Reports and/or Personal Property Tax Returns are now available. All domestic and foreign business entities must file an Annual Report and/or Personal Property Tax Return by April 15 in order to remain in good standing status. The quickest and easiest way to submit these filings is through the department’s award-winning Maryland Business Express site. If you request a two-month filing extension through SDAT’s online extension system, your filings will be due to the department no later than June 17.

“In 2018, the number of annual filings submitted online using Maryland Business Express increased by 67 percent, which shows that business owners are embracing this modern alternative to paper filings,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “In the coming year, we look forward to launching new and innovative online services to benefit the business community, including the ability for tax professionals to more easily submit annual filings on behalf of multiple clients while using one account.”

In order to maintain good standing status, all business entities formed, qualified, or registered to do business in Maryland must file an Annual Report every year. If your business owns, leases, or uses personal property in Maryland and/or maintains a trader’s license with a local unit of government in Maryland, you must also file a Personal Property Tax Return. While filing online is encouraged, business entities may also download forms on SDAT’s website and file by mail or in person at SDAT’s West Preston Street Office in Baltimore City. In addition to using a standard credit or debit card, walk-in customers at this office now have the ability to conveniently pay using Google Pay and Apple Pay.

If you do not file the required documents by the deadline, your business will enter into “not good standing” status. If your business entity is currently not in good standing status because of a failure to submit previous annual filings, you may now file up to 10 years of overdue Annual Reports and Personal Property Tax Returns online to regain the ability to legally conduct business in Maryland. For more information about the filings that entities are required to submit annually or to view the standing of your business, visit the new Maryland Business Express page on maintaining Good Standing status.

SDAT strongly recommends that all business owners sign up for our email distribution list to receive timely reminders about filing these important documents by the required deadline and general SDAT news updates.

For more information about filing Annual Reports, please contact SDAT’s Taxpayer Services Program at [email protected] or (410) 767-1340.

For more information about filing Personal Property Tax Returns, please contact SDAT’s Business Personal Property Valuation Unit at [email protected] or (410) 767-1170.

