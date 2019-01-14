Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts to present ” A Tribute to MLK”

Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in a new way this coming Martin Luther King weekend; through the performance arts of music, spoken word and open mic at Maryland Hall! “A Tribute to MLK” presented by Maryland Hall and Keith A. Rowel in collaboration with First Christian Community Church and the City of Annapolis invites our young adult community to celebrate King’s message on Saturday, January 19 at 6 pm at Maryland Hall in the Bowen Theatre.

“Come experience this exciting evening. It will bring Dr. King’s message alive right in front of us. Come connect with others that night to celebrate and commemorate the essence of the King legacy – so very needed in all our lives today,” says Margaret B. Davis, Maryland Hall’s President and CEO. “We’re expanding community partnerships, growing our diverse programming and attracting new audiences to have even greater community impact. This is the Maryland Hall of the future—Art for All!”

“A Tribute to MLK” will feature performances by:

Kirby Lane “The Voices of Harmony Soul”

GMOS Band “Got My Own Sound”

William Rowel – Emcee & Spoken Word

Davonne D’Neil with Kojo – Dual Music Performance

Open Mic – A Positive “MLK” Message

The theme of the evening is “The Dream Will Never Fade.” Light refreshments will be served and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Admission is free; advanced registration at Marylandhall.org is requested. Doors open at 6 pm.

Keith A. Rowel, a Unity in the Community Advocate observed that while our communities have honored and celebrated the life of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. through events, little has been done to connect the local millennial population with the awareness and celebratory activities honoring the life of Dr. King. Maryland Hall was also brainstorming efforts to increase diversity in the arts and included in their plans was programming to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. With both ambitions, Maryland Hall and Keith A. Rowel merged their resources to present: “A Tribute to MLK.”

With community connection at the forefront, Rowel contacted Dr. Karen V. Johnson of First Christian Community Church of Annapolis (FC3) for support and she encouraged a meeting with two ambitious young minds, Ricky Johnson IV and Kevin Smith also of FC3. The newly established team planned the engaging event to feature live music performances, spoken word and an open mic night. The City of Annapolis is also lending its support to the event.

“A Tribute to MLK” takes place Saturday, January 19 at 6 pm in the Bowen Theatre (lower level) at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis MD 21401. Free admission, advanced registration required via Eventbrite at Marylandhall.org. For more information, call 410-263-5544.

