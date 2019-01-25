Man critical after morning early morning crash on Rowe Boulevard

A man driving a SUV crashed into a retaining wall on Rowe Boulevard near the Route 50 overpass in Annapolis about 230am this morning. When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was fully involved in flames and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The unidentified driver was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with critical, life-threatening injuries after a MSP helicopter landed near the scene.

Rowe Boulevard was closed for the investigation until about 8am this morning. Police have not released a cause of the accident or any further details.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB