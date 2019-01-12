Libraries pitch in to help furloughed workers

In an effort to lighten the burden felt by many county residents, Anne Arundel County Public Library officials announced that the library will waive fines incurred between January 4, 2019 through the end of the government shutdown for federal government employees, contractors and their families.

Additionally, the library will not send customers to collections during the shutdown. Affected customers should contact their local branch to have their fines waived.

“Many library customers are facing serious financial challenges during the federal government shutdown, library fines shouldn’t be adding to that burden,” said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

Furloughed employees should also take advantage of the many free and valuable educational services available at the library including:

Language learning through Rosetta Stone

High quality skills training through Lynda.comcourses;

Top rated films, documentaries and the Great Courses with Kanopy streaming services

Engaging in branch programs on topics ranging from gardening and wellness to genealogy and book clubs

Free tax preparation with AARP

Checking out some of the more than 1 million books, eBooks, CDs, and DVDs the library is known and loved for.

