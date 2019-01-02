Laurence Hurst Anniversary Show and Songs of the Caged Bird at Banneker Douglass Museum

In celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, the Laurence Hurst Anniversary Show and the Songs of the Caged Bird exhibition will be open for exhibition at the Banneker Douglass Museum from January 8 through June 8.

The Laurence Hurst Anniversary Show – Curated from his personal collection, Laurence Hurst puts his talent on full display while weaving in the history of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.

“Songs of the Caged Bird”

This thought provoking exhibit features works from Maryland based African American artists including: Daniel Brooking, Joseph Edwards, Diane English, T.H. Gomillion, David Allen Harris, Aziza Hunter, Esther Iverem, Ulysses Marshall, Ida Mitchell, Greta McGill, Tony J. Spencer, Kamala Subramanian, and Lilian Burwell.

To RSVP for the opening reception on January 12, 2019, please click here!

