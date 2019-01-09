Julie Mussog, CEO of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp stepping down on February 1

Julie Mussog, the President and CEO of the Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) is stepping down on February 1 after serving the organization for four years. Under former County Executive Laura Neuman, Mussog was the County’s Comptroller. When former County Executive Steve Schuh was elected, she was hired as the CEO of AAEDC. The CEO is appointed by the County Executive.

The AAEDC was established in May of 1993 by then Anne Arundel County Executive Bobby Neall who signed legislation approving the creation of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Formerly known as the Anne Arundel County Office of Economic Development, AAEDC was created as a 501(c)3 designated with promoting and retaining business in Anne Arundel County.

The 501(c)3 designation also allowed AAEDC to operate as a community development finance organization. Development finance provides capital access to underserved markets and encourages business growth that can translate into long-term benefits to a community by way of job creation and the expansion of the local economy.

Today, under Mussog, the organization provides investment and technical assistance and fosters community revitalization initiatives. They have a pivotal role in enhancing commercial districts, improving county infrastructure, increasing agriculture-based business and promoting high-value business sectors such as technology and national security.

Mussog leads a team of 21 and acts as a liaison to the City of Annapolis in their economic development activities. During the at Annapolis City election, Mussog ran for Alderwoman for the City’s 8th Ward narrowly losing to incumbent Ross Arnett.

Mussog will be taking a position as a Senior VP at MuniCap, a public finance consulting firm in Columbia. Citing the move, Mussog said that this move will allow her to return to the private sector and that her experience as Comptroller and head of economic development for a county of more than 500,000 will be a terrific asset for MuniCap.

We have reached out to County Executive Pittman for a comment about a replacement and he will be releasing a statement tomorrow. We have learned that former District 7 County Councilman Jerry Walker is under consideration.

