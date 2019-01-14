Jeb Bush to speak at Governor Hogan’s Inaugural

Governor Larry Hogan today announced details of the speaking program for the Inauguration Ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday, January 16 at 12:30 PM on the Northwest lawn of the Maryland State House.

A welcome message will be delivered by the sixth Montgomery County Executive, The Honorable Isiah “Ike” Leggett. Mr. Leggett was the first African-American to be elected to the county council of Montgomery County and the first African-American county executive for Montgomery County, serving for nearly three decades in these positions.

Governor Hogan will be introduced by The Honorable John Ellis “Jeb” Bush. As the 43rd governor of the State of Florida, serving from 1999 through 2007, Mr. Bush was the third Republican elected to the state’s highest office and the first Republican in the state’s history to be reelected. During his two terms, Governor Bush championed major reform of government, in areas ranging from health care and environmental protection to civil service and tax reform, and he is recognized as a national leader in education reform. He was most recently a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

Introducing Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will be his daughters, Kristen Rutherford and Lauren Rutherford. Kristen Rutherford graduated from Salisbury University in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. She currently lives in Maryland, selling her embroidery designs online and working as a social media marketing consultant. Lauren Rutherford completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and pursued a Fulbright research year in Bogota, Colombia. She lives in California and works in healthcare tech.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Daniella Velez, Governor and Mrs. Hogan’s oldest grandchild. Daniella is six years old and loves art and ballet.

The Invocation will be given by The Most Reverend William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is the oldest diocese in the United States whose see city was within the Nation’s boundaries when the United States declared its independence in 1776.

The Benediction will be given by Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway, Sr., Pastor at Union Baptist Church, a historic Baptist church located in central Baltimore City. In 2002, it celebrated its 150th Anniversary.

The Swearing In of both the Lieutenant Governor and Governor will be performed by The Honorable Mary Ellen Barbera, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals. Judge Barbera has served as a judge on the Maryland Court of Appeals since 2008, and is the first female Chief Judge of the Court.

Serving as Master of Ceremonies will be Thomas Riford, a longtime radio host at Western Maryland’s WJEJ and executive director of the Thomas Kennedy Center in Hagerstown.

The inaugural ceremonies will begin at 9am on Wednesday, January 16th with the swearing-in ceremony at noon. The event is free and open to the public!



