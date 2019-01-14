Hogan announced nearly $50M for crime victims

Governor Larry Hogan recently announced nearly $50 million in grants to organizations across the state that provide services to Maryland victims of crime. The funding, from the Victims of Crime Assistance Grant Program (VOCA), is aimed at improving services, safety, and security for crime victims and their families. This funding, initially announced by Governor Hogan on January 8, 2019 as part of his initiatives to combat violent crime, funds every eligible funding request received from victim service providers across the state.

“Behind every violent crime are real victims and grieving families,” said Governor Hogan. “This new funding will fulfill every single one of the eligible funding requests we received from victim service providers all across Maryland.”

Administered by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP), VOCA funding is awarded statewide to organizations and agencies that provide direct services to crime victims. Those awarded include sexual assault and rape crisis centers, domestic violence programs and shelters, mental health services, child abuse programs, hospitals and emergency medical facilities, criminal justice agencies, and programs for underserved victims.

“Thanks to Governor Hogan’s strong commitment to supporting victims and the increase in grant dollars this year, every single eligible application was funded,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. “These victim assistance grants will help ensure that programs and services are fully responsive to the needs of crime victims across Maryland.”

Governor Hogan announced recently a total of $2.5 million in federal Violence Against Women Act grants to fund efforts to help protect women and families from domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking crimes. Last year, GOCCP also sponsored the first-ever Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Conference to provide valuable training and to recognize those who have contributed to the victims’ rights movement in Maryland.

For a full list of grant awards, click here. An overview of the federal program may be found here and the state program here.

