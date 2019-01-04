Glen Burnie resident injured in overnight fire

On January 4th at 3:47 a.m. firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 900 block of Point Pleasant Road in Glen Burnie.

First arriving firefighters reported a garage attached to a home fully involved in fire and beginning to collapse. The fire was also spreading to the single family home.

The lone occupant of the home was alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms, allowing him to escape without serious injuries.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the extension of the fire into the home and brought the fire in the garage under control in about 50 minutes.

Paramedics treated and transported the adult male occupant of the home to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit are on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Due to possible structural compromise in the structure, investigation of the interior was delayed until daylight. The occupant of the home is displaced. There is no estimated dollar loss available and there were no other injuries.

