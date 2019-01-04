Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Glen Burnie resident injured in overnight fire

| January 4, 2019
Rams Head

On January 4th at 3:47 a.m. firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 900 block of Point Pleasant Road in Glen Burnie.

First arriving firefighters reported a garage attached to a home fully involved in fire and beginning to collapse. The fire was also spreading to the single family home.

The lone occupant of the home was alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms, allowing him to escape without serious injuries.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the extension of the fire into the home and brought the fire in the garage under control in about 50 minutes.

Paramedics treated and transported the adult male occupant of the home to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit are on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Due to possible structural compromise in the structure, investigation of the interior was delayed until daylight. The occupant of the home is displaced. There is no estimated dollar loss available and there were no other injuries.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark
Insert future code here