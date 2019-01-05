Generals beat Black Bears in first game of 2019

The Maryland Black Bears looked to start off 2019, by coming back home and snapping a two-game losing streak against the Northeast Generals. The Generals had other plans, cruising to a 7-1 win and jumping Maryland in the East Division standings.

Northeast forward Connor Marshall got the scoring started on a breakaway to give the Generals a 1-0 lead. But Max Boarst responded minutes later for Maryland, receiving a pass from Nick Grimaldi and shooting it top left side past Generals goalie David Fessenden.

Connor Marshall responded 30 seconds later, putting a rebound by Black Bears goalie Kevin Lake to regain the lead for Northeast. The Generals were able to put two more behind Lake with goals from Dylan Schuett and Louis Boudon to make it 4-1 Northeast after one period. This ended Kevin Lake’s night, giving up four goals on eight shots. David Tomeo replaced Lake to start the second.

John Jaworski scored the lone second-period goal for the Generals, receiving a breakaway pass from Marshall and making a move around Tomeo to make it 5-1. In the third, Boudon recorded his second goal of the game off a rebound to make it 6-1. Ryan Bogan capped off the scoring with a wrist shot from the slot to make it 7-1. The loss drops the Black Bears to fifth in the East Division and puts the Generals at fourth.

Maryland looks to get revenge on Northeast in a rematch Saturday, January 5th at 7:45 P.M. ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports