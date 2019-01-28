Gambrills man sentenced to life for first degree murder

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess has announced that Bashunn Phillips, 25, of Gambrills, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Ronald A. Silkworth to life in prison plus 20 years for the first degree murder of Shar-Ron Mason.

“Bashunn Phillips earned a life in prison when he committed this cold, calculated murder,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Both the victim and defendant experienced struggles in their early lives, but unlike the defendant, Mr. Mason worked exceptionally hard to put himself in a position to succeed. His death is nothing short of a tragedy.”

On December 10, 2013, at approximately 3:35 am, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1300 block of Chapelview Drive in Odenton for several reports of gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from four gunshot wounds to the upper body. It appeared the shots were fired from outside of the residence through the victim's bedroom window.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Shar-Ron Mason, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police learned that Mason was the victim in a pending case in which Bashunn Phillips was charged with assaulting him.

Later that same morning, police responded to Phillips’ residence and recovered ammunition consistent with the type used to shoot the victim. Phillips’ fingerprints were found on the box of ammunition.

Phillips agreed to be interviewed by police. During the interview, Phillips sent text messages to his brother directing him to hide the gun. Police later learned of these messages and executed a second search warrant, at which point they recovered what was determined to be the murder weapon.

Cellphone evidence placed Phillips’ phone in the area of the victim’s residence at the time of the murder.

Phillips was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, and an additional 20 years in prison for the use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

Judge Ronald A. Silkworth presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Terri Morse prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

