Franchot sworn in for fourth term

Pledging to continue serving as an independent voice for Maryland taxpayers, small businesses and often-sideline communities, Comptroller Peter Franchot took the oath of office to begin his fourth term as Maryland’s 33rd Comptroller. First elected to the office in 2006, Franchot chose to be sworn in at the University of Baltimore, breaking from the traditional location of the State House in Annapolis.

Gov. Larry Hogan administered the oath of office, following remarks from elected leaders throughout Maryland. The capacity crowd included members of the Maryland General Assembly, county and municipal officials and school board members, as well as community and business leaders from Ocean City to Cumberland.

“It is my great privilege to serve, once again, as your Comptroller, and I thank Marylanders who believe in my record and my commitment to protecting and efficiently serving taxpayers, supporting students in every classroom, championing our brilliant entrepreneurs who fuel our economy, and speaking up for individuals whose voices have been muffled by insiders that have for too long controlled the levers of power,” said Comptroller Franchot. “I look forward to working with the Governor and elected leaders to find solutions in the vast middle ground that meet our citizens’ most pressing needs, while respecting our differences.”

Prior to becoming Comptroller, Mr. Franchot served 20 years as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 20 in Montgomery County. In the November 2016 election, Comptroller Franchot received more than 1.6 million votes — the most ever recorded for a state elected office — and won 21 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.

During his tenure as Comptroller, Mr. Franchot has been an independent voice and fiscal watchdog for the taxpayers of Maryland. He has demanded accountability in state procurements, promoted businesses that create jobs and grow the state’s economy, protected Maryland’s open spaces, advocated for modern school environments that give all students the opportunity to succeed, and has delivered respectful, responsive results for Maryland taxpayers.

“Congratulations to Comptroller Franchot on being reelected to a fourth term as state comptroller,” said Delegate Julian Ivey, a Prince George’s County Democrat. “He’s a man who, without a doubt, has the courage to act on his convictions. He is true to himself and to the people of Maryland, and I can always trust the fact that his mission is to do what is right for the hardworking taxpayers of this great state of Maryland.”

Comptroller Franchot thanked the event’s speakers, recognizing their shared commitment to transparent, responsive government and maintaining independence from hyper-partisan politics.

“It was an honor to participate in the swearing-in of Comptroller Franchot with friends and neighbors,” said Senator Cory McCray, a Baltimore City Democrat. “I look forward to working with him to continue strengthening our great State of Maryland over these next four years.”

“From my corner of Maryland, it is energizing to see elected leaders that not only lasso rhetoric to paint a picture of a better Maryland, but prove, like Peter Franchot does over and again, that cooperation, creativity and collaboration improves the lives of Marylanders,” said Salisbury Mayor Jacob R. Day. “I know that my citizens, and those around our state, will benefit from four more years of his leadership and stewardship of our resources.”

In his remarks, Comptroller Franchot reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that every student is able to learn in safe and comfortable classrooms. He thanked school advocates for their vigilant efforts to hold elected officials accountable.

“Comptroller Franchot has been a role model for advocating for the needs of students, teachers and communities to have equitable, safe, healthy modern schools so that our children can achieve their potential. His collaboration and support have been vital to improvements for our students, over my last three years of service on the Board of Education of Baltimore County,” said School Board Chairwoman Kathleen Causey. “I look forward to working with the Comptroller for four more years, providing solutions to constituents in a transparent, accountable and respectful manner.”

Comptroller Franchot recognized Deputy Comptroller Sharonne Bonrdi and her team for making the Maryland Comptroller’s Office the best in the entire nation, one that works to benefit Maryland taxpayers, who, on average, receive their state refunds within three business days. Under Bonardi’s leadership and through the use of state-of-the-art technology, the agency has prevented $6 billion from falling into the hands of tax cheats and is preparing to implement in the coming years a next-generation tax system that will fundamentally transform the way in which Marylanders pay their taxes.

Underscoring Franchot’s support of the faith community, the swearing-in ceremony included an invocation by Reverend Dr. Alvin Hathaway, Sr. of Union Baptist Church in Baltimore and benediction by Rabbi Peter E. Hyman of Temple B’nai Israel in Easton.

Over the next four years, the Comptroller pledged to safeguard taxpayers’ money, advocate for the environment, support independent redistricting efforts, reduce the state’s reliance on standardized testing, and champion financial literacy goals for Maryland students.

“Too many of our public school students earn a diploma without the ability to balance a checkbook, establish a personal budget, or appreciate the difference between good credit and bad – in other words, those basic skills they will need for a lifetime of success and security,” said Comptroller Franchot.

The Comptroller ended his remarks by invoking the spirit of the founding fathers of our state and country, as well as his strong belief in a government that works for the people it serves.

“Our future’s lighted path forward will take the form of a government that is less preoccupied with grandiose promises; that measures our success not by the amount of taxpayer money spent, but by the outcomes of their results we demand in return for our investments; an economic approach for our state that devotes less time and energy to competing for global corporations that demand billions of taxpayers’ money and instead tears down barriers for those small, local businesses that ask for nothing more than an honest chance to succeed; and a political culture where our leaders place genuine trust in the common sense of the people who hire us and pay our salaries.”

