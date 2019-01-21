Former Capital Teas founder joins Pica Associates as newest lobbyist

Pica and Associates, LLC is pleased to welcome Manelle Nuñez Martino as an associate lobbyist with the firm. Manelle has extensive and valuable experience in several campaigns and is uniquely qualified for this role. She joins a well-established lobbying practice with many diverse clients.

“I am proud to join Pica and Associates, and also excited to work with members of the General Assembly and the colleagues with him I’ve collaborated on non-profits and the campaign trail,” said Manelle Nuñez Martino.

Martino served as campaign director and fundraiser in a sweeping election victory for a newly sworn-in member of the Maryland House of Delegates. She has previously served on the Boards of Directors for Maryland Hall, Historic Annapolis, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, and the Annapolis Opera. A natural entrepreneur, she also co-founded Capital Teas, a retail chain which grew from a single Annapolis location to 24 locations nationwide. In 2008, she co-founded Strut and Sip for Autism, an organization that raised grant funds to support programs around autism such as Maryland Therapeutic Riding.

“Manelle brings unparalleled experience in politics, non-profit work, and business. I am also proud that we have diversified our firm and hired Manelle who will be the only female Hispanic lobbyist in a major Annapolis lobbying firm” said former Senator John A. Pica Jr.

“Manelle is a gifted individual with a superb education in political science and music, broad experience in business, nonprofit and political work. She has a keen understanding of what it takes to bring together different segments of society to help achieve important societal goals,” said Jorge Ribas, President and CEO of the multistate Mid-Atlantic Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (MAHCC.org).

Manelle, a first generation American, graduated from Columbia University with a degree in Latin American Studies and Political Science and attended The Juilliard School of Music (vocal studies). She is also fluent is Spanish and proficient in Italian and Portuguese.

Pica and Associates, LLC was founded by John Pica, a veteran legislator who served in the Maryland Senate for 15 years and Maryland House of Delegates for 4 years. Pica and Assoc. is a full service lobbying firm that represents a diverse group of non-profits, trade associations. and businesses in healthcare and medical cannabis. It is one of the fastest growing lobbying firms in Maryland.

