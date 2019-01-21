Firefighters announce increased staffing at Riviera Beach fire house

Anne Arundel County firefighters have announced an increase in staffing at Anne Arundel County Fire Department Company 13, Riviera Beach. Instead of having one Officer working a ten-hour day shift four days a week, the citizens will now have an Officer working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This staffing change will allow apparatus assigned to the station to respond to emergencies with a minimum of 2 personnel, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The decision was a collaborative effort between the Anne Arundel County Fire Department with the support of incoming Fire Chief Trisha Wolford, the Volunteer leadership from Riviera Beach, and the Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters and will eliminate the practice of a fire engine responding to the scene with only the driver (which happened over 70 times in 2018). This change will better serve the citizens of Riviera Beach and surrounding communities as well as enhancing firefighter safety.

“This is a huge step forward in service to the citizens of Riviera Beach and the surrounding communities,” said IAFF Local 1563 President Joe Addivinola. “Emergency calls don’t abide by regular business hours. Anne Arundel County citizens expect and deserve to have Professional firefighters on staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week at all stations in our County.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB