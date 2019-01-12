Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Fire destroys boat at Holiday Hill Marina in Edgewayer

| January 12, 2019
Yesterday afternoon about 5pm, a passerby noticed a fire on a boat at the Holiday Hill Marina on Calawasse Road in Edgewater.

When the Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived, they discovered a 35 to 40 foot boat  tied to a pier, fully engulfed.

Initial efforts were to contain the fire to the boat of origin. The fire was extinguished with the use of foam applied by firefighters from the pier and water application by fire boat from the Annapolis City Fire Department.

The 67-year-old male resident of the boat was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in good condition with a medical emergency not related to the fire. He was not on the boat at the time of the fire. He is being assisted by the Red Cross.

There is no damage estimate or cause and the incident is being actively investigated. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. You may do so anonymously at 410-222-TIPS(8477)

