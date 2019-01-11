Federal shutdown not expected to delay Maryland tax season or refunds

Despite the federal government shutdown, Comptroller Peter Franchot said there are no plans to delay processing personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2018. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Maryland remain on track to begin processing individual returns on January 28.

Processing of business tax returns began January 8.

“Marylanders should go about their typical preparations to file their personal income tax returns,” Comptroller Franchot said. “My agency is in direct communication with the IRS to monitor the situation. If there are any changes at the federal level, we will immediately notify taxpayers.”

The IRS has asked furloughed employees to return to the job during the shutdown to avoid any impact to the processing of tax returns.

As in previous years, the Comptroller’s Office will not immediately process a state tax return if W-2 information is not on file with the agency. Employers are required to report wage information to the Comptroller on or before January 31.

The filing deadline for 2018 tax returns is Monday, April 15.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds. A list of approved vendors for use in filing your electronic return can be found at www.marylandtaxes.gov.

Free state tax assistance is available at all of the agency’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A list of office locations can be found at www.marylandtaxes.gov.

For more information on any tax-related matter, please visit the Comptroller’s website at www.marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland.

