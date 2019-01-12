Expect significant delays, parking restrictions, and road closures surrounding Hogan’s Inauguration

There will be road closures and parking restrictions in Annapolis leading up to, during and after the Gubernatorial Inauguration on January 16th. The Inauguration will be held on State Circle at Maryland Avenue.

The following road closures will start at 11:30 p.m. on January 13th and end by 11:59 p.m. on January 16th: State Circle will be closed between East Street and North Street, Maryland Avenue will be closed between State Circle and Prince George Street and East Street will be closed between State Circle and Fleet Street.

Additional road closures will start on January 16th at 7 a.m. These closures include School Street, State Circle, Francis Street, Cornhill Street, North Street, Fleet Street, and College Avenue between Bladen Street and St. John’s Street. These roads are expected to reopen after the conclusion of the Inaugural activities.

Parking will also be restricted. Starting at 11:30 p.m. on January 13th no parking will be allowed on School Street, State Circle, North Street, St. John’s Street, Maryland Avenue from State Circle to Prince George Street, Calvert Street between Northwest Street and Rowe Boulevard, and Prince George Street between Maryland Avenue and College Avenue. Starting at 7 a.m. on January 16th no parking will be allowed on College Avenue between Bladen Street and St. John’s Street, Francis Street, Cornhill Street, and Fleet Street.

The Maryland State Police will be conducting a number of checkpoints and inspection sites around the downtown Annapolis area on January 16th. Maryland State Police suggests that any deliveries to the downtown area be completed before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. This will greatly reduce downtime for drivers due to security checks and road closures.

Event activities for the inauguration start on January 16th with entertainment beginning at 9:30 a.m. The outdoor ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony activities will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. There will be a ceremonial 19-gun salute during the ceremony and rehearsal fire earlier in the day. Calvert Street will be temporarily closed when the salute occurs.

Please visit governor.maryland.gov/inauguration for more information about the inauguration.

Sign up to receive essential information about Inauguration Day events by texting ‘MDGOV’ to 99411.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB