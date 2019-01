Just before 2am this morning, Annapolis Police responded to the Royal Farms store on the corner of Sixth and Chesapeake for an armed robbery.

An adult male suspect wearing a black ski mask entered the business and approached the two adult male clerks. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from them. He stole money and fled on foot. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB