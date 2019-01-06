Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Early evening 2-alarm fire damages Annapolis home, disrupts traffic

| January 6, 2019
Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 938 Bay Ridge Road last evening about 6pm. Firefighters were met with a seemingly abandoned house and heavy smoke showing. Due to the stability of the structure, they called for a second alarm to extinguish the blaze.

Bay Ridge Road was restricted to traffic and getting in and out of the peninsula required a “detour” through the parking lot of the Main & Market and Giant shopping centers.

The house is located adjacent to the former C&C Liquors.

There was no word on any injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time of the blaze. Neither a cause nor a damage estimate has been made available.

