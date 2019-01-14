Discovered remains confirmed as those of missing Glen Burnie woman

On Saturday, October 13, 2018, at approximately 1:52 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road, Glen Burnie Maryland for a missing adult female. The reporting person was the adult female’s son who advised he had last seen his mother Melanie Faith Meleney, on October 11, 2018. Ms. Meleney is described as a forty-five year old white female, 5’03 tall 120 lbs, who resided in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Another witness advised they last saw Ms. Meleney on the morning of October 12, 2018 at which time she has not been seen or heard from since.

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Furnace Avenue, Glen Burnie, Maryland for recovered human remains. A citizen walking their dog discovered the remains on the shoreline. The Homicide Unit along with the Evidence Collection unit responded and processed the scene. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for examination/identification purposes. Over the next several weeks, several searches were conducted in the area to include both land and water utilizing a multitude of state and local resources to locate any possible additional remains.

The Anne Arundel County Police Crime Forensic Services Section conducted DNA testing comparing a known standard from Ms. Meleney to the recovered remains. On January 7, 2019, the DNA testing confirmed the recovered remains were that of the critical missing Melanie Meleney.

The Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of the injuries sustained to the remains. Throughout the investigation, several interviews and search warrants have been executed over the past few months. Several pieces of evidence have been recovered for further forensic analysis.

This has been and is a very active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.