Department of Aging wins national award

The National Mature Media awards, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the senior market, is the largest program of its kind. The awards were created to annually recognize the best materials produced for those who are 50 and older, the nation’s fastest-growing population group.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges from across the United States. The award for My Story was presented to the department’s Assisted Living Program, led by Program Director Susan Shelton.My Story© is a tool designed to inform health care professionals and caregivers about individuals in their care so that they can provide person-centered care. The tool collects information about the needs and preferences of a patient/resident in a simple format that can be sent with the patient in the case of a hospital or rehab visit, which is especially helpful for patients with dementia. It can also be used to orient new staff about a resident.

“The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities appreciates the national recognition for My Story,” said Pam Jordan, director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “We hope this tool will help promote person-centered care and seamless care transitions for older adults and individuals with disabilities across Anne Arundel County.”