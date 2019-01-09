Department of Aging wins national award
My Story© is a tool designed to inform health care professionals and caregivers about individuals in their care so that they can provide person-centered care. The tool collects information about the needs and preferences of a patient/resident in a simple format that can be sent with the patient in the case of a hospital or rehab visit, which is especially helpful for patients with dementia. It can also be used to orient new staff about a resident.
“The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities appreciates the national recognition for My Story,” said Pam Jordan, director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “We hope this tool will help promote person-centered care and seamless care transitions for older adults and individuals with disabilities across Anne Arundel County.”
