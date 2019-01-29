Daily News Brief | January 29, 2019

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Key School released their report on the sexual abuse that happened over decades. Former County Executive John Leopold files to have his sentences vacated. A man is found dead in the median of Route 10. A prisoner is convicted of sending pornography to a 15-year old girl. Anne Arundel Community College gets a $1M gift to jump start their trades programs. Frontier Airlines is letting kids fly free sometimes. And the USPS just jacked up postage by 10% to .55 cents. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local (and frigid) weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast