Daily News Brief | January 17, 2019

Today…Governor Hogan took the helm of Maryland for a second term. A social media threat caused a bit of a panic in Annapolis. ICE is pulling out of the county to the surprise of County Executive Steuart Pittman. Orioles will not play an exhibition here like they promised. Opioid deaths in Maryland are still on the rise. Orkin says that Washington and Baltimore lead the pack in terms of bedbugs! And, it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local (and somewhat freaky) weather forecast!

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast