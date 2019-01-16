Daily News Brief | January 16, 2019

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…An elderly man is stabbed in Annapolis’ Robinwood neighborhood. County Executive Pittman explains his reasoning behind withdrawing from 287g to council. Maryland’s Red Flag law seems to be working and Anne Arundel leads the pack. Lawmakers begin their push to a $15 minimum wage. Comptroller Franchot offers a break to federal workers. Interest free loans from Severn Bank. The latest on the shutdown as we look to day 265. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast