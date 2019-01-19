Crow Vineyard & Winery chili cook off scheduled for March 3rd

Crow Vineyard & Winery will be hosting the Chili Cook-Off event again this year to be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 12PM-4PM .

The event will benefit The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County. For more information and to RSVP, please visit CrowVineyardAndWinery.com/Events .

Come by Crow Vineyard & Winery to sample and vote for your favorite chili prepared by eight local chefs from Barbara’s on the Bay , Crow Vineyard & Winery , Happy Chicken Bakery , Kitty Knight , Luisa’s , Molly’s Restaurant , The Pearl on Main , and Smoke Rattle and Roll .

There will be a $10.00 entry fee for the event with cash voting at each chili station. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site at the event. Make sure to bring CASH , $1, $5, $20, or whatever you wish to vote for your favorite chili! The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County will also have various items for raffle including dog & cat themed baskets, a beautiful stained glass dog, and many more!

All proceeds from the entry fee, voting, and auction items will benefit the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, with their fundraising goal of $5,000 to go towards the new shelter. Come ready with cash to support our local animals in need!

Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The family also runs a Farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef. For more information visit CrowVineyardAndWinery.com .

