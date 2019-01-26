CRAB names two new Board members

The Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Sandy Grosvenor and Wendy Mitman Clarke have been unanimously elected to the CRAB Board for a two-year term.

CRAB President Brad LaTour welcomed Sandy and Wendy to their first Board meeting on January 15th and introduced them by saying, “We are exceptionally pleased to have added to the CRAB Board two wonderful people with incredibly extensive boating experience on Chesapeake Bay and a vast knowledge of sailboat racing that can be shared with CRAB’s volunteers and special guests.”

Sandy Grosvenor is perhaps best known as the long-time Annapolis Yacht Club Race Committee Chair. She is recognized by World Sailing as an International Judge, Umpire, and Race Officer. Sandy grew up sailing initially on family boats and then competing for many years in keelboats like the J/22 and J/24 all around the country. She match-raced for several years rising at one point to 13th rank among women internationally.

Asked about her desire to join the CRAB Board of Directors, Sandy said, “In the course of my sailing, I got to know CRAB through founder Don Backe. Even more influential has been seeing the role CRAB has played in helping a friend and fellow race official, who was disabled in a car accident, put his life back together. Now it’s time for me to give back.”

As a friend of Don Backe, CRAB’s founder, Wendy Mitman Clarke has long admired CRAB’s mission. Wendy commented, “There are few places better than the water to find peace, energy, and connectedness, and I look forward to using my communications skills to tell the stories of those who find this same magic through CRAB and its sailing programs for all of CRAB’s guests.”

Wendy is an award winning writer for numerous publications, including two books, covering sailing, Chesapeake Bay, and life on the water. She currently is the Director of Communications for Washington College in Chestertown, MD. She sailed for four years in the Caribbean with her husband while boat-schooling her two children and traveling 25,000 miles. She grew up boating on the Sassafras River and lives on the Eastern Shore.

