Cowboy Mouth and Howie Day live at Rams Head On Stage

| January 10, 2019

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Michael Nau (a.k.a. Cotton Jones)

Opening act for Jonathan Wilson

Wednesday, February 20

8pm | $25

 

Cowboy Mouth

Friday, May 31

8:30pm | $35

 

Howie Day

Sunday, August 4

8pm | $24.50

 

Jay & The Americans

Saturday, October 26

8pm | $55

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes

01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.

01/10 Blackhawk

01/11 Jenn Grinels

01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee

01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute

01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests

01/14 Albert Lee

01/16 The Verve Pipe

01/17 Vivian Green

01/18 Lez Zeppelin

01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/20 Starbelly

01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour

01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy

01/23 Danny Burns

01/24 Chuck Brown Band

01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark

01/26 Tom Papa (2nd show added)

01/27 Gaelic Storm

01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce

01/30 Daley & JMSN

01/31 Tim Reynolds & TR3

02/01 THE WEIGHT BAND feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group w. Kerri Powers

02/02 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss

02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

02/07 Greg Brown

02/08 Superflydisco: The Ultimate 70s Disco Funk! *Dance Floor

02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company

02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee

02/10 Valerie June

02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour w. Sarah Lee Guthrie at Maryland Hall

02/12 Walter Trout

02/13 The 5th Dimension

02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips

02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper

02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee

02/17 Rahsaan Patterson

02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour

02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)

02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton

02/22 James McMurtry

02/23 David Bromberg Quintet

02/24 Corey Smith

02/25 The Milk Carton Kids

02/26 The High Kings

02/28 Amy Grant

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

