Cowboy Mouth and Howie Day live at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Michael Nau (a.k.a. Cotton Jones)
Opening act for Jonathan Wilson
Wednesday, February 20
8pm | $25
Cowboy Mouth
Friday, May 31
8:30pm | $35
Howie Day
Sunday, August 4
8pm | $24.50
Jay & The Americans
Saturday, October 26
8pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
01/08 Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes
01/09 Comedian Sean Sarvis, Chocolate & special guest Thomas “Teezus” Terrell Jr.
01/10 Blackhawk
01/11 Jenn Grinels
01/12 Jackson Dean *All Ages Matinee
01/12 New Romance 80s Tribute
01/13 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring special guests
01/14 Albert Lee
01/16 The Verve Pipe
01/17 Vivian Green
01/18 Lez Zeppelin
01/19 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
01/20 Starbelly
01/21 Crash Test Dummies 25th Anniversary Tour
01/22 Peter & Jeremy: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
01/23 Danny Burns
01/24 Chuck Brown Band
01/25 Annapolis Pride Presents Drag After Dark
01/26 Tom Papa (2nd show added)
01/27 Gaelic Storm
01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce
01/30 Daley & JMSN
01/31 Tim Reynolds & TR3
02/01 THE WEIGHT BAND feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group w. Kerri Powers
02/02 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss
02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA
02/07 Greg Brown
02/08 Superflydisco: The Ultimate 70s Disco Funk! *Dance Floor
02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company
02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee
02/10 Valerie June
02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour w. Sarah Lee Guthrie at Maryland Hall
02/12 Walter Trout
02/13 The 5th Dimension
02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips
02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper
02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee
02/17 Rahsaan Patterson
02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour
02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)
02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton
02/22 James McMurtry
02/23 David Bromberg Quintet
02/24 Corey Smith
02/25 The Milk Carton Kids
02/26 The High Kings
02/28 Amy Grant
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
