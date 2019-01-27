The Church, Rob Schneider, and Gordon Lightfoot all coming to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Die Laughing Presents
“Hit Me 90s One More Time” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
Wednesday, February 27
8pm | $22.50
Annapolis Pride Presents
Drag Brunch
Saturday, March 16
12:30pm | $20
The Church
Wednesday, April 17
8pm | $45
*VIP Meet & Greet Packages Available
**ON SALE FRIDAY, 1/25
Comedian Rob Schneider
Thursday, April 18
6pm &9pm | $45
Gordon Lightfoot
Monday, May 14
8pm | $115
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/27 Gaelic Storm
01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Ron Artis II
01/30 Daley & JMSN
01/31 Tim Reynolds & TR3
02/01 THE WEIGHT BAND feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group w. Kerri Powers
02/02 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss
02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA
02/07 Greg Brown w. Bo Ramsey
02/08 Superflydisco: The Ultimate 70s Disco Funk! *Dance Floor
02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company
02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee
02/10 Valerie June w. Thad Cockrell
02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour w. Sarah Lee Guthrie at Maryland Hall
02/12 Walter Trout
02/13 The 5th Dimension
02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips
02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper
02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee
02/17 Rahsaan Patterson
02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour
02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)
02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton
02/22 James McMurtry w. Bonnie Whitmore
02/23 David Bromberg Quintet
02/24 Corey Smith
02/25 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola
02/26 The High Kings
02/27 “Hit Me 90s One More Time” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
02/28 Amy Grant
