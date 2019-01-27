The Church, Rob Schneider, and Gordon Lightfoot all coming to Annapolis

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Die Laughing Presents

“Hit Me 90s One More Time” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

Wednesday, February 27

8pm | $22.50

Annapolis Pride Presents

Drag Brunch

Saturday, March 16

12:30pm | $20

The Church

Wednesday, April 17

8pm | $45

*VIP Meet & Greet Packages Available

**ON SALE FRIDAY, 1/25

Comedian Rob Schneider

Thursday, April 18

6pm &9pm | $45

Gordon Lightfoot

Monday, May 14

8pm | $115

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/27 Gaelic Storm

01/29 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Ron Artis II

01/30 Daley & JMSN

01/31 Tim Reynolds & TR3

02/01 THE WEIGHT BAND feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group w. Kerri Powers

02/02 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss

02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

02/07 Greg Brown w. Bo Ramsey

02/08 Superflydisco: The Ultimate 70s Disco Funk! *Dance Floor

02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company

02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee

02/10 Valerie June w. Thad Cockrell

02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour w. Sarah Lee Guthrie at Maryland Hall

02/12 Walter Trout

02/13 The 5th Dimension

02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips

02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper

02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee

02/17 Rahsaan Patterson

02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour

02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)

02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton

02/22 James McMurtry w. Bonnie Whitmore

02/23 David Bromberg Quintet

02/24 Corey Smith

02/25 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola

02/26 The High Kings

02/28 Amy Grant

