County seeking volunteer members for Plan 2040

Anne Arundel County is accepting new applications to serve on the Plan2040 Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). This committee provides input to the Office of Planning and Zoning as the county works to draft its General Development Plan, known as Plan2040.

“This committee will help us shape the future of Anne Arundel County, and it needs diverse representation from communities across the county,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We are seeking community leaders to help make Anne Arundel County The Best Place.”

Plan2040 is a procedure to update the General Development Plan (GDP) in Anne Arundel County. The GDP is Anne Arundel County’s comprehensive plan to guide land use in the county, capitalize on its assets and conserve critical resources. It is prepared in compliance with State requirements and guidelines. Adopted by the County Council, the GDP establishes policies and recommendations to guide land use decisions over a 20-year planning timeframe. All master plans and development regulations adopted by the County must be consistent with the goals, policies, and recommendations of the GDP. The Office of Planning and Zoning will work with stakeholders, citizens, and other state and local government agencies to update the GDP.

The Citizens Advisory Committee was established in 2018 under former County Executive Steven R. Schuh. County Executive Pittman is opening up the application process and reconstituting the committee to seek broader representation and a more diverse geographic makeup. Existing members of the committee will be considered along with new applicants and do not need to resubmit their applications.

Individuals interested in being considered for the committee should fill out the application located on the Anne Arundel County website www.aacounty.org/plan2040. Applications are due by February 1, 2019.

Meetings are planned for the first and third Wednesday of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the Chesapeake Room of the Heritage Office Complex (2664 Riva Road, Annapolis). Meetings are open to the public.

If you are interested in more information or need accommodations, please contact the Office of Planning and Zoning at 410-222-7450 or email [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

