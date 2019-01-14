County police officer arrested for DWI and assault on another officer after Crofton accident

On January 12, 2019 at approximately 8:30 in the evening officers responded to a two vehicle accident on Riedel Road at Johns Hopkins Road in Crofton.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a black Ford Taurus rear ended another vehicle. Officers learned that the driver of the Taurus was Sgt. Kenneth Collier a 21 year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol (off-duty at the time.)

Through their investigation officers believed Collier was under the influence of alcohol. When officers initiated the arrest for the suspected DWI, Collier resisted arrest and assaulted officers on the scene.

Collier was charged with Assault on LEO, Second Degree Assault, DWI, and Resisting Arrest.

Collier will be suspended without pay pending the outcome of this investigation.

An internal review will be completed and the department will cooperate with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The black Ford Taurus was Mr. Collier’s personal vehicle, he was not in his patrol vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

