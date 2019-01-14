UPDATED LOCATION: County Executive Pittman to host two meetings on withdrawal of ICE program

NOTE: Due to the closure of schools, tonight’s town hall meeting has been changed to the Pascal Senior Activity Center located at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will hold two town hall meetings to discuss his decision to end county’s 287(g) immigration screening program and to listen to residents’ concerns about immigration. Police Chief Timothy Altomare and Acting Superintendent of Detention William Martin participate.

The first meeting will be on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 6pm at the Pascal Senior Activity Center located at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie.

The second meeting will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 6pm at Southern High School located at 4400 Solomons Island Rd, in Harwood, MD 20776

The politicization of immigration policy has divided communities locally and all across America in recent months. These two meetings are an opportunity for county residents to express their concerns to County Executive Pittman. The County Executive, the Chief of Police, and the Superintendent of Detention will share information on the role of county government in both local law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement.

See report on the impacts of Federal 287(g) Program and ICE Detention Center in Anne Arundel County right here:

www.aacounty.org/news-and-events/news-resources/report-on-the-impact.pdf

