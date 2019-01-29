CONTEST: Today is “Plan For Vacation Day.” Visit Annapolis has a contest!

Inspired by the U.S. Travel Association’s National Plan For Vacation Day, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County announces the “Plan For Annapolis” sweepstakes for visitors, offering a customized Annapolis itinerary of the winner’s choosing. The sweepstakes features eight unique experiences of up to $500 in value.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, more than 705 million vacation days went unused last year – largely because so many people failed to plan ahead when it came to mapping out time for their vacations. This staggering statistic inspired Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to urge individuals to take time at the beginning of the year to plan their 2019 vacations.

The city of Annapolis offers a truly unique Mid-Atlantic experience. From 18th-century architecture, to an unrivaled sailing culture, Annapolis is a gem of the Chesapeake. With a thriving arts and culture scene, a booming restaurant industry, and the beauty and tradition of the United State Naval Academy, there are many reasons Annapolis is a logical first choice for vacation planners.

The 2019 “Plan for Annapolis” sweepstakes will be held from January 29, 2019 through February 3, 2019. The Annapolis Discovered editorial team will choose and notify a lucky winner on February 4, 2019. An Annapolis Discovered team member will work with the winner to put together his/her ideal Annapolis experience. Annapolis Discovered will cover up to $500 worth of bookings for the winner’s vacation experience.

For more information, rules, and regulations visit: www.visitannapolis.org/discover/articles/national-plan-your-vacation-day-2019

