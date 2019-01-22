City to host public meeting to discuss new traffic signal at Market House tomorrow!

On Wednesday, January 23, from 10-11 a.m. and 7-8 p.m. at the Market House, the City of Annapolis will host two public meetings to present the results of a recently completed Traffic Study of Randall Street. Meetings will be held in the morning and the evening to accommodate the various schedules of the residents, business owners and interested parties. The purpose of the study was to evaluate the existing traffic conditions on Randall Street and determine whether a traffic signal is warranted at the intersection of Randall and Dock streets.

The proposed traffic signal concept including bump-outs will be presented. A proposed pilot project to evaluate the bump-outs will be discussed. The pilot project would precede the traffic signal design. Staff from City of Annapolis Public Works and Sabra & Associates, the traffic consultant, will be on hand to answer questions. A copy of the final Traffic Study will be available prior to the public meeting.

For more information, contact Lisa Grieco at 410-263-7949 or by email at [email protected].

