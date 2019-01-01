Cincinnati Wins 2018 Military Bowl

The 2018 Military Bowl was a wet and wild ride that saw eight lead changes and drama all the way down to the last second.

Racing back and forth on a drenched field, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech put up some lofty numbers as the rain came down.

Michael Warren scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 left for the Bearcats, whose 35-31 victory Monday ended Virginia Tech’s run of 25 consecutive winning seasons.

Warren ran for a career-high 166 yards, including an 8-yard burst up the middle to cap a frantic five-play, 64-yard drive in which he had 54 yards rushing. That was enough to decide a tight game that featured 905 yards in offense and seven lead changes.

“The O-line did a great job of getting the push, especially at the end,” said Warren, voted the game’s MVP. “When you keep running the ball and wearing the other team down, they’re not going to want to see any more of that.”

The Bearcats’ offense looked to backup quarterback Hayden Moore, a senior who made 12 starts last year, and he answered the call. Moore entered in the first quarter and completed 11 of 25 throws for 120 yards in addition to running for a 19-yard score.

“It stings. It’s disappointing,” said Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, a member of the coaching staff since 1987. “I’m proud of the consistency and how we have played over the years. We’ve got a young group of men, and some of them need to realize what it takes to perform and play at this level.”

