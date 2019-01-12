Chesapeake Arts Center: Iceland: A Photographic journey across the land of fire and ice

The Chesapeake Arts Center is pleased to present a group exhibition of new works featuring all photographers. The “Iceland: A Photographic Journey Across the Land of Fire and Ice” will run from January 3, 2019 – February 1, 2019 with a reception on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m at the Chesapeake Arts Center in the Hal Gomer Gallery.

The gallery artists will be featured in the show: Robert Akans, Keith Burke, Nicole Caracia, Emily Forgo, and Scott Stimeare. Multiple photographers from around the world met up in Iceland in October 2018, and took on the epic journey across the land of fire and ice in six days. Many of the works capture Iceland’s waterfalls, mountains, northern lights, wild animals, glaciers, mountains, black sand beaches and more.

The artists have displayed the artwork on canvas, metal, acrylic and prints.

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 10:00am-6:00pm and Saturdays 10:00am-5:00pm; other days by appointment only. For additional information please contact Nicole Caracia at P: 410-636-6597 or [email protected].

Exhibit Date: January 3, 2019- February 1, 2019

Reception Date: Friday, January 25, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Chesapeake Arts Center | 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, Maryland 21225 in the Hal Gomer Gallery

Artists: Robert Akans, Keith Burke, Nicole Caracia, Emily Forgo and Scott Stimeare.

Tickets: Free Admission!

Emily Forgo is a photographer from Linthicum, Maryland. When she is not out taking photos, she is the graphic designer for a non-profit arts center and a psychology researcher at University of Maryland, College Park. She is fascinated by the possibility of capturing powerful moments in a single photo and how those photos can resonate with others. Emily’s photo “Panthera Perch” won first place in the April 2016 Photo Contest at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. Her work has been shown in multiple galleries in the Maryland area. To contact Emily, check out emily-forgo.squarespace.com or email her [email protected].

Keith Burke is a professional photographer that lives in Stüttgart, Germany. Growing up in Upstate New York, Keith has always felt a connection with nature. It is only over the past four years that Keith has decided to share this connection with the world through his photography. Keith’s goal is to use his photography as a means to bring happiness and a sense of peace and calming to his audience. Keith has had his work featured in various galleries and shows, is currently a featured photographer for the official Maryland Facebook page, and has also had his work published in Bethesda Magazine, and numerous social media pages. Keith specializes in nature, landscape, and astrophotography. You can view Keith’s work at www.facebook.com/KeithBurkePhotography or on Instagram @keithburke_photos

Scott Stimere is a former commercial studio photographer and digital artist, who over the past 2 years has transitioned from portrait and product photography into nature and travel. In an attempt to unshackle himself from his computer and flee the office environment, he has taken his eye for dynamic imagery to the outdoors. Drawn to moody environmental scenes and aerial photography, Scott’s unique style has begun to emerge recently and can be seen in these 6 pieces from his trip to Iceland. Dramatic lighting, ethereal environments and unique vantage points, combined with a dynamic editing style, give the viewer a glimpse of what this vast and breathtaking landscape looked like through the eyes of this artist.

Nicole Caracia is a Professional Photographer that lives in Anne Arundel County. She is also co- owner of Charm City Studios; a wedding and family photo business that was created in early 2017 with her business partner Greg Ketterman. Nicole has also taught a Photography class for Brooklyn Park Middle School through the Anne Arundel County Public Schools.She has won numerous awards and her artwork has been shown in different galleries and locations throughout Annapolis and Baltimore, including in the largest exhibit “Maryland, My Maryland” at the BWI Thurgood Marshall airport. She specializes in nature, wedding, portrait and concert photography. If interested in purchasing a photo, or would like to hire Nicole Caracia to take pictures for your next event, email [email protected]gmail.com or visit www.nicolecaracia.com.

Robert Akans, a Michigan native, has been an avid photographer for much of his adult life. He is a practicing metallurgical engineer and has lived throughout the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic region during his career. His photography interests include landscapes, night skies, and transportation subjects. Favorite subjects include coastal scenery, the desert southwest, lighthouses and waterfalls. More of his work can be found at his website – www.robertakansphotography.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB