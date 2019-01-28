Champion’s Jon Coile make power list for fifth time

For the fifth time since 2014, Champion President and CEO Jon Coile made the “Swanepoel Power 200” list of the most influential people in residential real estate. This year he ranked number 167.

The Swanepoel Power 200 is a comprehensive annual roster of top CEOs and senior executives whose leadership and experience drive the industry and their organizations.

The 2019 list was compiled following a meticulous, 600-hour research process in which thousands of executives were thoroughly evaluated. Criteria for assessing each leader include personal influence, tenure and decision-making power and the company’s financial resources, geographical reach and impact on the industry.

Coile manages more than 200 agents in seven offices at Champion Realty, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America. This year, HomeServices’ CEO, Ron Peltier, claimed the top spot on the Swanepoel list.

Coile is also chairman of the board of Bright MLS, launched in 2017 to consolidate nine multiple listing systems. Bright is now the largest MLS in the nation, serving 85,000 real estate professionals in six states and the District of Columbia.

“It was very kind of Stefan Swanepoel and his group at T360 to again recognize Champion Realty on their SP200 list,” said Jon Coile. “While it may be my name and picture in the list as CEO, this honor is truly a reflection of the great things all our Champions are doing here in the Chesapeake Bay region to facilitate the American dream of home ownership.

We truly believe in what we are doing and know we need to keep moving forward if we want to stay on top,” Coile said. “It’s that spirit of professionalism and innovation throughout Champion Realty that keeps getting us recognition on this list of the most powerful and influential real estate leaders and companies in the country. We are deeply humbled to be in such great company.”

Coile is among five Bright MLS board members and 19 HomeServices executives named on the 2019 Swanepoel list. The entire list is available at: www.t360.com/power200/2019

