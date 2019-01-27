Black Bears suffer series sweep to Jamestown Rebels

The Maryland Black Bears lost their second straight game Saturday night with a 6-2 shortcoming to the Jamestown Rebels. The first period inspired confidence for the Black Bears. Forward Bobby Batten scored his second goal of the year with assists from Daylon Manning and Jonathan Young. Black Bears Goalie Anthony Del Tufo deflected all of the 11 shots that came his way, which all led to a 1-0 Black Bear lead after the end of the first period.

In the second period, the first-period trend did not continue and the Rebels took over. The Rebels outshot the Black Bears 14 to 6 and the imbalance led to four Rebel goals. Rebels Defenseman Nick Petruolo had two goals, Forward Colin Schmidt had one, and Forward Sam Anzai finished the onslaught with a goal of his own to push the lead to 4-1 in their favor.

The Rebels continued their hot streak into the third period by scoring two more goals. The play by the Black Bears at the end of the third period showed the team’s commitment to competing till the very end. Black Bears Forward Luke Mountain ended the six-straight unanswered goals from the Rebels with the last goal of the game and Goalie David Tomeo came in late and swatted away 6 of 6 Jamestown shots.

The Black Bears can’t seem to figure out the Jamestown Rebels. The Rebels have won six straight against the Black Bears. The Maryland Black Bears return to their Den next weekend for a home series against the New Jersey Titans. The games will be played on February 1st and 2nd at 7:45 PM in the Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports