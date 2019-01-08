Black Bears secure vengeance against Generals

The Maryland Black Bears were out for revenge after a 7-1 loss to the Northeast Generals. Vengeance was sweet as they recorded a 2-1 win at home for their first win in 2019 on January 5th.

When asked about the difference between the two Black Bear games this weekend, Maryland Black Bears Head Coach Clint Mylymok said, “We played with more heart tonight. The Generals are a talented team. They have a lot of skill and we didn’t give an honest effort Friday night.”

The scoring started for the Black Bears with Nick Grimaldi tipping a Bradley Jenion shot to make it 1-0 in the first period. The scoring was silent for the rest of the first period and the second period, with Generals goalie Marko Sturma and Maryland goalie David Tomeo stealing the show in the meantime.

In the third period, Black Bears’ leader in points Connor Pooley scored on the power-play goal midway through the third period. Pooley got the puck at the top of the left circle and shot it top left side past Sturma to make it 2-0. Northeast responded minutes later with a power-play goal of its own. Brady Gaudette put a backhand shot past Tomeo to cut the lead in half.

The Generals held the puck for much of the final minute and failed to tie the game. With ten seconds left Brady Gaudette had an empty net but fanned on the shot. The final horn sounded and Maryland finished with a 2-1 win, its first victory of 2019 and first home win since November 2nd. Coach Mylymok once again had high praise for the crowd as his team returned from a long road trip.

“I don’t usually get caught up looking in the crowd, but you can feel the energy and it’s such a fun place to play,” said Coach Mylymok.

The Black Bears look to continue its winning ways next week in a series with the East Division leaders the Johnstown Tomahawks. Puck drop will be at 7:45 P.M. ET at Laurel Gardens Ice House on Friday, January 11th.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports